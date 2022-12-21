12/21/22 AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from San Antonio, Texas.

The show opens with footage of MJF retaining the AEW World Championship over Ricky Starks last week, followed by Bryan Danielson returning and chasing MJF away from ringside. Starks’s music hits, and he makes his way to the ring. Starks says he lost last week and he should’ve known better. He says he lost like a man while Maxwell won like a coward. Starks says he was close to beating MJF and there will be a next time between them. Starks says this is just the start and if that means he has to work his way back up to a title shot, then line them up so he can knock them down. Starks says he will the man around here, because he is Absolute. Chris Jericho’s music hits and he makes his way to the stage with Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. Jericho says he has been watching Starks for a long time and he did come close to winning the title last week. Jericho says Starks is a million-dollar talent and will be a World Champion someday, but he is not ready yet. Jericho says he, Guevara, and Garcia think Starks has everything it takes to be successful in AEW, but he needs a little influence and advice from him. Jericho says they talked about it and they want Starks to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. Starks says he likes that Jericho can stay relevant and can reinvent himself constantly. Starks says Jericho has gone from looking like an air fryer to looking like a single dad on his fifth divorce, and says he is not joining JAS. Starks says Jericho lost to Action Andretti and his stock dropped, and perhaps the J in JAS should stand for Jobbers. Starks calls Guevara and Garcia the “JASsholes” and asks Garcia what Jericho has done for him. Starks says he doesn’t care about Guevara and challenges Jericho to a match on the January 4th Dynamite. Jericho tells Starks that was the wrong answer, and Jake Hager attacks Starks from behind. Guevara and Garcia join in on the beat down as Jericho watches on. Jericho stalks Starks with the baseball bat, but Andretti rushes the ring and makes the save. Andretti takes Jericho down and sends Hager and Guevara to the outside. Starks sends Garcia out and Andretti hits Jericho with the standing Shooting Star Press. The JAS backs up the ramp as Andretti and Starks stare them down from the ring.

Match #1 – AEW World Trios Championship – No Disqualification Match 5 in a Best-of-7 Series: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero, and Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (w/Brandon Cutler, Don Callis, and Michael Nakazawa)

All six guys brawl as soon as the bell rings, and Death Triangle sends The Elite to the floor and takes them out with dives. Fenix gets Nick in the ring and delivers shots in the corners. PAC does the same, but Nick dodges a shot from Penta. Omega and Matt pull PAC and Fenix to the floor, and then Cutler and Abrahantes get involves. Cutler sprays Abrahantes in the face, but Penta delivers a kick to Cutler. Everyone drops everyone with thrust kicks and dives, and then Omega takes Fenix out. Penta smashes a trash can over Omega’s head , and then smashes it down low while PAC and Fenix hold it in place. Fenix delivers elbows to Matt and Death Triangle triple-team him. PAC kicks Nick in the face a few times, but Nick sends Penta to the floor. NIck kicks Fenix in the face and slams PAC down in the ring. Nick dives onto Fenix, but Penta drops him with a Slingblade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Penta sets a Christmas tree up in the corner, and then Fenix slams Matt into it. Nick comes in and drops Death Triangle with a cross-body, and then delivers a knee and a kick to PAC’s face. Nick kicks Fenix in the face and goes for a kick on PAC, but PAC dodges and Nick kicks a chair that was wedged in the corner. PAC puts Nick’s ankle in the chair and goes to the ropes, but Omega hits PAC with a trash can. Omega gets another trash can as Matt dives onto the Lucha Brothers on the floor. Omega puts the trash can on the ring post and drops PAC with a senton slam. Omega grabs the trash can and moonsaults onto PAC with it. Omega goes for the cover, but PAC kicks out. Tables are set up on the outside and Omega grabs a barbed wire broom. Omega hits Fenix with the broom a few times and then slams his face into it. Penta and PAC get sent to the floor by The Bucks and then get put on the tables. The Bucks climb up top and drive Penta and PAC through the tables with an elbow from Matt to Penta and a senton to PAC from Nick. Omega drops Fenix with a Tiger Driver 98 on the broom and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out.

The Elite go for the BTE Trigger, but Abrahantes grabs Omega’s ankle. Omega kicks him away, but The Bucks get sent to the floor. Omega dodges Fenix and delivers the V Trigger. Omega goes for the One Winged Angel, but Fenix coutners with a hurricanrana roll-up for a two out. Fenix hits Omega with the hammer and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. PAC locks in the Bruatalizer with some Christmas tinsel on Omega, Fenix locks Nick in an ankle bar, but Matt beats down Penta and breaks up both of the holds. Abrahantes gives the hammer to Penta as Fenix goes after Matt. All three members of Death Triangle have a hammer, but The Bucks pull PAC and Penta to the floor. Omega drops Fenix with a snap dragon suplex, and then The Bucks drop Fenix with an assisted pile driver on the chair and get the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite

Series: Death Triangle Leads 3-2

Next Match: December 28th at Dynamite New Year’s Smash, Falls Count Anywhere

-After the match, Death Triangle attack The Elite and beat them down. Nick has been busted open and then Fenix finally pulls Penta back for a bit. Penta backs away, but then goes after The Elite again before being pulled back once more.

Footage of MJF after his title match last week airs. He calls out Bryan Danielson and tells him that he is a nobody in his world. He says Danielson ruined his moment and calls him a worthless scumbag. MJF says everyone wants to ride his wave and eat off his plate, but Danielson will eat less than he desires and more than he deserves.

Tony Schiavone interviews Action Andretti. Andretti says last week, he did the unthinkable and the impossible. He says he beat Jericho in the middle of the ring, and his life hasn’t been the same since. Andretti says while all that is good, he knew the Society would take their anger out on whoever. Andretti says he had Starks’ back tonight, and then Angelo Parker and Matt Menard walk up. They say he is on a hot streak and on fire. A fireball goes off in his face, and then Jericho grinds his face into the ground.

Renee Paquette interviews Bryan Danielson. Paquette asks where the Blackpool Combat Club is without William Regal, and Danielson says he doesn’t expect the Club to forgive Regal because he did some bad things. Danielson says he first trained for wrestling in San Antonio by Rudy Boy Gonzalez and Shawn Michaels. He says the man who turned him into the wrestler he is today is William Regal and says he knows Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta doesn’t have the same relationship with him. Danielson says he cried when he saw Regal in the hospital, because Regal has made his entire life better. Danielson says he loved having Regal in AEW, and he learned from Regal that actions have consequences. Danielson says he has heard everything that MJF says and tells MJF that there are consequences for him as well. Danielson tells MJF to come to the ring, but Ethan Page and Stokely Hathaway interrupt. Page says he made it to the finals of the Eliminator Tournament and the Diamond Battle Royale, while Danielson didn’t. Page says everyone knows he would have beaten MJF for the title, and for some reason Danielson thinks he can jump to the front of the line. Hathaway tells Danielson he can go back home and do all of his homely things, and then Danielson cuts himself and insults him for being bald. Hathaway calls Danielson a raggedy bitch, but Page stops him and says if Danielson thinks he is jumping in front of him, he will turn him into a vegetable. Danielson challenges Page to get into the ring, but Page says he’d rather do it next week and says he isn’t doing it for San Antonio. Page and Hathaway leave as MJF is shown watching from backstage.

Footage of the ongoing brawls between Adam Page and Jon Moxley airs, and then Moxley cuts a promo. He talks about the $300,000 Trios Christmas Casino Battle Royale on Rampage this Friday, and says Page can find him there again. Moxley says they can fight all across Texas and go as long as Page wants, but wonders when they are going to settle it in the ring. Moxley asks what exactly there is to settle, because Page got knocked out the last time. Moxley says it isn’t his fault that Page has a glass jaw. Moxley talks about his opponent tonight, Darius Martin. Moxley says he is a teacher, and he is going to have to teach Martin a tough lesson tonight.

