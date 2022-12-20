WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.705 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 15.83% from last week’s 1.472 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.781 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.482 million), the second hour drew 1.767 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.547 million) and the final hour drew 1.568 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.388 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 16.21% from last week’s 0.37 key demo rating. The 0.43 key demo rating represents 557,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 15.32% from the 483,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #7 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.43 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #7 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Rams and the Packers on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.97 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 6.924 million.

RAW ranked #17 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Rams vs. Packers NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, January 6 Hearings on MSNBC at 1pm, Jesse Watters Primetime, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, Special Report with Bret Baier, January 6 Hearings on MSNBC at 9pm, January 6 Hearings on MSNBC at 8pm, January 6 Hearings on MSNBC at 2pm, Hannity, Attack on Democracy, Last Word, Beat with Ari Melber, and Deadline: White House. This is up from last week’s #19 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew the highest total audience since October 17, and the highest key demo rating since November 14. This was the twenty-fifth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the sixteenth-highest key demo rating of the year, tied with three other episodes. RAW had strong competition from Week 15 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Rams vs. Packers game drew over 18 million viewers on ESPN and ESPN2, including the related programs. Additional sports competition included one College Football game on ESPN, one NBA game on NBA-TV, and two Copa por Mexico Soccer games on TUDN. This week’s RAW viewership was up 15.83% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was up 16.21% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 9.79% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 13.15% from the same week in 2021.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Wells Fargo Center in Des Moines, Iowa, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits, Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, a Winner Takes All Ladder Match with The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis and two bags of money up for grabs. The main event ended up being a non-title match with Undisputed WWE Universal Tag Team Champions The Usos taking on Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

October 17 Episode: 1.804 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 24 Episode: 1.641 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 31 Episode: 1.501 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween episode)

November 7 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 14 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 21 Episode: 1.646 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 28 Episode: 1.668 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Survivor Series episode)

December 5 Episode: 1.536 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 12 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 19 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 26 Episode:



2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode