Updated lineup for AEW Dynamite

Rapper Rick Ross is returning to AEW Dynamite for this week’s Holiday Bash episode.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce that Ross will mediate the previously announced Face-to-Face Meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.

“Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork, don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite: Holiday Bash! We’ll be celebrating Wednesday with our annual #HolidayBash just days before Christmas, a great night of AEW stars & great wrestling + @RickRoss will mediate the meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve!,” Khan wrote.

The Grammy-nominated Ross previously appeared on the November 2 Dynamite, in a brief backstage segment that also included Tony Schiavone, Lee and Strickland. AEW officials reportedly worked on the appearance since the summer, and were happy with how things went down as Ross’ promo was shot in one take.

Below is the updated announced card for Wednesday’s Holiday Bash Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX, along with Khan’s tweet:

* The next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed

* Ricky Starks will appear live

* Bryan Danielson will appear live

* Rapper Rick Ross will mediate the Face-to-Face Meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

* AAA & IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defends against Hikaru Shida

* No DQ Match: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite, Match #5 in the Best Of 7 Series (Death Triangle leads 3-1)