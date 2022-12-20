Saraya wants to see a new AEW Women’s Championship Title

Speaking during a recent appearance on Pro Wrestling Bits, AEW’s Saraya shared her hopes for the advancement of women in AEW (per Wrestling Inc). She mentioned the glut of female talent available for the promotion and what she would like to see for them in the future. You can read a highlight from Saray and watch the full interview below.

On her ideas for AEW women going forward: “I’m always for an all-women’s show, for sure. I feel like there could be a tag division we could get going as well, like [women’s] tag team championships. I don’t think we should load wrestling with a ton of championships, but there is space for a women’s tag division, too. There are a lot of women we have backstage that are not on the show, and that could give them an opportunity to be on the show. There is always so much we could do with the women, and people don’t realize how much talent we have backstage.”