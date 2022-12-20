Rhea Ripley faces Akira Tozawa on WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley had WWE’s first intergender match in over a year and a half on last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Ripley faced Akira Tozawa in an impromptu match on tonight’s show, picking up the win in the back-and-forth affair with help from her Judgment Day brethren.
The match is the first intergender match in WWE TV since May 31st, 2021 when Shayna Baszler defeated Reginald.
