Rating/viewership for WWE Tribute to the Troops

Saturday’s WWE Tribute to The Troops special drew 612,000 viewers on FOX, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 69.85% from the 2021 Troops Tribute, which drew 2.030 million viewers.

The one-hour 20th Anniversary of WWE’s Troops Tribute drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 66.66% from the 0.51 key demo rating that the 2021 TTTT drew. The 0.17 key demo rating that Saturday’s special drew represents 220,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 66.81% from the 663,000 18-49 viewers that the 2021 special drew.

The 20th WWE Tribute to The Troops special aired on FOX this past Saturday at 2:53pm ET. The start time was originally announced as 2:30pm ET.

This is the lowest total audience for a WWE Tribute to The Troops episode since the show debuted in 2003. The 2021 episode aired at 5pm ET on a Sunday, and likely benefited from the NFL On FOX lead-in. This year’s special did not make the broadcast listing reported by Showbuzz Daily. Wrestlenomics noted that the episode aired in all markets, and was preempted in a small number of markets where it aired at a different time or on another network, but viewership is also counted toward the final numbers mentioned above.

This year’s Tribute to The Troops was taped on Friday, November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, after SmackDown went off the air. Matches were Braun Strowman defeating LA Knight in the opener, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeating Emma and Tamina Snuka, plus the six-man main event that saw Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet defeat Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Below is a look at the Tribute to The Troops Viewership Tracker:

2003 Episode: 4.995 million viewers (UPN, Thursday at 8pm, special edition of SmackDown)

2004 Episode: 4.858 million viewers (UPN, Thursday at 8pm, special edition of SmackDown)

2005 Episode: 4.940 million viewers (USA, Monday at 9pm, special edition of RAW)

2006 Episode: 4.017 million viewers (USA, Monday at 9pm, special edition of RAW)

2007 Episode: 3.765 million viewers (USA, Monday at 9pm, special edition of RAW)

2008 Episode: 2.888 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2009 Episode: 2.393 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2010 Episode: 2.310 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2010 Replay: 3.013 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 8pm)

2011 Episode: 2.767 million viewers (USA, Tuesday at 9pm)

2011 Replay: 2.077 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2012 Episode: 2.337 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 9pm)

2012 Replay: 1.293 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 9pm)

2013 Episode: 2.091 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 8pm)

2014 Episode: 2.230 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 8pm)

2014 Replay: 1.598 million viewers (NBC, Saturday at 8pm)

2015 Episode: 1.802 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 8pm)

2016 Episode: 1.384 million viewers (USA, Wednesday at 8pm)

2017 Episode: 1.402 million viewers (USA, Thursday at 8pm)

2018 Episode: 1.129 million viewers (USA, Thursday at 9pm)

2019 Episode: Did Not Air on TV

2020 Episode: 1.444 million viewers (FOX, Sunday at 3pm)

2021 Episode: 2.106 million viewers (FOX, Sunday at 5pm)

2022 Episode: 612,000 viewers (FOX, Saturday at 2:53pm)