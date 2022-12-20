Notes on Eric Bischoff and Mike Bailey

– “Speedball” Mike Bailey shares how he got his nickname

“A speedball is a piece of boxing equipment that you hit and it rebounds. And the reason that I was nicknamed ‘Speedball’ Bailey is because — his name is Michael Ryan, he wrote about Montreal wrestling. He since passed away but in one of my earlier matches, he described me as bouncing around the ring like a speedball,” Bailey explained. “And a big part of the reason why I love that nickname is because I didn’t give it to myself, which is very rare in the [wrestling business today].

– Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff noted that he wasn’t a fan of the Lockdown PPV event in TNA Wrestling.

“The Lockdown pay-per-view where every match was in a cage was like the dumbest damn idea,” Bischoff said. “I don’t know whose idea it was, I’m sure I’m offending somebody whose last name is Jarrett, but man, I hated that idea. Nobody could explain to me why it made any sense. There was not one reasonable explanation.”

The Lockdown pay-per-view was initially introduced in 2005. The PPV concept saw every match take place inside a steel cage that surrounded the then-six-sided ring.