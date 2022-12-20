News for next week’s NXT

A training seminar hosted by Drew Gulak and more have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, which is the final show of 2022. Tonight’s NXT show saw Gulak invite Hank Walker to the seminar, just to observe and not participate. Walker made it clear that he is ready to listen and learn from Gulak.

WWE has also announced a “Battle for The Bar” for next week’s NXT with Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. Tonight’s show saw James reveal that she has paid the tax bill on the bar owned by Henley’s family, and the bank has placed a lien on the bar, but she will soon own it. Henley then challenged James to a match next week and if Henley wins, James must pay off the lien and leave the bar forever, but if James wins, the family will give the bar for what she’s already paid.

It was also announced that next week’s NXT will feature Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh, Cora Jade vs. Wendy Choo, six-man action with The Schism vs. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade and Odyssey Jones, plus NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defending against Tony D’Angelo.

Next week’s NXT was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. You can click here for full spoilers. Below is the non-spoiler preview for next Tuesday’s show:

* Julius Creed vs. JD McDonagh

* Wendy Choo vs. Cora Jade

* Scrypts vs. Ikemen Jiro

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Lash Legend

* The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade

* Battle for The Bar: Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James for ownership of the bar owned by Henley’s family

* Drew Gulak hosts a training seminar, with Hank Walker observing

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo