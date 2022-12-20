New Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s episode. The company announced on Monday that Mike Bailey will take on Yuya Uemura on Thursday’s show, as you can see below.

The updated lineup for the episode is:

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw

* Steve Maclin vs. Rich Swann

* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Jordynne Grace

* Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura