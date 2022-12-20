Matt provides an update on brother Jeff

On an “Ask Matt Anything” edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, The Sensei of Mattitude gave a brief update on brother Jeff’s status. Jeff Hardy, of course, has been on hiatus from AEW after several DUIs in mid-2022. Here is what Matt had to say:

On Where Jeff Is Currently At:

“[Jeff] is doing the same thing he’s been doing. He’s doing exactly what he needs to be doing to get to where he needs to be in life. More or less, we’ve just got to get these legal issues behind him before we move forward. That’s where we are at with Jeff, and we are hoping that happens sooner rather than later.”

On If Jeff Is In A Good Head Space:

“Yeah. He seems to be in a really good place, which is very nice and refreshing to see. Hopefully that continues and we get him back to where he belongs.”

credit: The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy and 411mania