Belair vs. Bliss & Theory vs. Rollins championship matches announced

Two big matches have been revealed for the first WWE RAW of 2023.

WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Alexa Bliss on the January 2 RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the first-ever singles bout between Bliss and Belair.

The first RAW of 2023 will also see WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his title against Seth Rollins. Theory and Rollins have feuded for a few months now, and Theory captured the title by defeating Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat at WWE Survivor Series on November 26.

As reported earlier, it was also announced tonight that next week’s RAW will be the “RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022” episode. This Friday’s SmackDown was taped last week. The next live SmackDown is scheduled for December 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, featuring Owens and John Cena vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, while the next live RAW is the January 2 episode with the aforementioned title matches.