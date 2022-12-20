Alexa Bliss calls Bray Wyatt a creative genius

Alexa Bliss recently joined BT Sport’s What Went Down program to discuss her on-screen pairing with Bray Wyatt back in 2020-2021, and how working with the Eater of Worlds helped unlock a side of her creativity that she didn’t even know existed. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On working with Wyatt:

This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career. The most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my life.

How she had ideas for a Dark Alexa character prior to her pairing with Wyatt:

100%. I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, before Blake and Murphy. I’ve always loved doing something different. I don’t like being the same character all the time. I remember, I’ve looked back, and I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been like six or seven different versions of myself,’ which was so fun. I love being able to portray a character. I love being able to go outside of the box, do different things, and this was the most fun.

Her response to other talents saying that Wyatt was hard to work with due to the nature of his character:

He is such a creative genius that it made me want to step my game up. We had had conversations before, but not like this. So whenever he would say, ‘Okay, so I have this idea for this, this, this, and this,’ it made me realize that I’m on this fast-moving train, and I either have to step up or get the hell off. So it was one of those things. He’s a fast-moving train. He’s creatively always going, always thinking, always thinking of the next thing, always saying, ‘Hey, have you seen this documentary? Watch this documentary, watch this because there’s something here you can take from John Wayne Gacy, there’s something you can take from the Manson situation. There’s all these things you can take from.’ So I’ve never put so much research into a character as I did when I was with Bray, and I think that’s why it was so fun for me, too. I was doing something completely different, but I was also taking things from real life and putting it into a character for the first time, so it was really cool.

Says working with Wyatt unlocked a creative part of her mindset:

He’s such a creative genius. He has all of these ideas. Some of them are way out there that you have to reel in. You’re like, ‘Okay, I don’t think we can do that.’ But then there’s all these things, he just has all these concepts and all these ideas that are just so good. It was so fun to be able to sit down with him and just bounce ideas back and forth. But because working with him, now I have almost unlocked a different side of my brain creatively to where now I get these ideas that I can pitch and try to portray, and it’s just so much more. Because of him, I was able to come up with the concept for Lilly, so it was cool. It was really cool.

Says Wyatt being back has filled in a creative character lull that was missing in WWE:

Obviously he’s such a key part of WWE, and such a presence and character that it’s so great that he’s back because I feel like there was this character void, and the fact that he’s back, and you need that creative energy around for sure.