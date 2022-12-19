Revealed: scrapped creative idea for Jungle Boy in AEW

As seen during the December 14th 2022 “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite, newcomer Action Andretti scored an upset victory over Chris Jericho. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed how Jericho had a previous idea of putting over a rising star in AEW…

“He was going to do something similar with Jungle Boy, but he didn’t want to do it with no crowds. By the time the crowd came back, the whole dynamic had changed and he was in different places and it just didn’t fit it. To do it now, he could have done it with Jungle Boy, Takeshita and others. The thing on those is, in all three cases, people watching the match, in the back of their heads would go, ‘maybe he’s gonna do it.’ If those guys would’ve won, it would’ve big been for them to win but it wouldn’t have been as big a talking point.” (quote courtesy of RingsideNews.com)

Jericho worked with Jungle Boy on AEW television shortly before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.