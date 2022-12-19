Notes on the former Enzo, Maki Itoh, and Mandy Rose

– According to the Wrestling Observer, it was Matt Bloom (fka A-Train) who informed Shawn Michaels about Mandy Rose’s premium content on her FanTime site crossing the line with explicit photos and videos.

– Maki Itoh talks if she has gotten any offers from WWE:

“No, nothing. The reason I became this popular is thanks to AEW. Whatever happens, even WWE gives me a cheeky offer from nowhere, I would not accept it and I would stay right beside AEW all the way.”

– Former WWE star Real1 FKA Enzo says he would “brutalize” AEW star MJF in a promo battle

“I hope he made Burberry a lot money, but he ain’t seeing any of that money. I sold t-shirts that said Certified G on them and I made a million dollars before I was 30 years old in this business. I didn’t need contract disputes because I did that sh#t on a rookie contract with merchandise sales. Don’t ever compare apples to oranges. Don’t ever disrespect me. Five minutes? Brutalize him. You give me five minutes on a live microphone, I’m trending number one in the world. When is the time you drew a two? When CM Punk got there is when they drew a two? If I show up on that screen, you’re getting the number one trend in the world, guaranteed, with or without MJF on the screen. I didn’t have to be there when Cass showed up, and he trended, and I trended number five on my f–king couch. It wasn’t Wardlow trending, it wasn’t Cass, it was Enzo trending.”