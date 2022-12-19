Notes on the former Enzo, Maki Itoh, and Mandy Rose

– According to the Wrestling Observer, it was Matt Bloom (fka A-Train) who informed Shawn Michaels about Mandy Rose’s premium content on her FanTime site crossing the line with explicit photos and videos.

Maki Itoh talks if she has gotten any offers from WWE:

“No, nothing. The reason I became this popular is thanks to AEW. Whatever happens, even WWE gives me a cheeky offer from nowhere, I would not accept it and I would stay right beside AEW all the way.”

– Former WWE star Real1 FKA Enzo says he would “brutalize” AEW star MJF in a promo battle

“I hope he made Burberry a lot money, but he ain’t seeing any of that money. I sold t-shirts that said Certified G on them and I made a million dollars before I was 30 years old in this business. I didn’t need contract disputes because I did that sh#t on a rookie contract with merchandise sales. Don’t ever compare apples to oranges. Don’t ever disrespect me. Five minutes? Brutalize him. You give me five minutes on a live microphone, I’m trending number one in the world. When is the time you drew a two? When CM Punk got there is when they drew a two? If I show up on that screen, you’re getting the number one trend in the world, guaranteed, with or without MJF on the screen. I didn’t have to be there when Cass showed up, and he trended, and I trended number five on my f–king couch. It wasn’t Wardlow trending, it wasn’t Cass, it was Enzo trending.”

