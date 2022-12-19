News for tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as the Road to Royal Rumble continues.

RAW will feature Becky Lynch’s first singles match since the loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam as she faces Bayley. The show will be headlined by the Winner Takes All Ladder Match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs.

Besides the Superstars advertised for tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and arena website also have Belair, Damage CTRL, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and The O.C., Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory advertised, plus Belair vs. Lynch in a dark main event.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis with two bags of money up for grabs