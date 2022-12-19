Mercedes Varnado moving to Japan this week in anticipation of Wrestle Kingdom

Hiroaki Sawa, the director of influencer marketing agency Gushcloud International, wrote on Twitter that Mercedes Varnado is moving to Japan from this week and is looking for companies who wish to collaborate with her during her time in the Land of the Rising Sun.

In his tweet, Sawa plugged her marketing reach of over 5.6 million social media followers and described Varnado as “active in the American professional wrestling organization WWE” and who has helped transform the women’s division.

Varnado will be meeting potential collaborators on December 21 and December 23 and the tweet suggests fitness and apparel brands who are likely to benefit the most from her collaboration.

The former women’s champion will be appearing at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view on January 4 and has agreed multiple dates with NJPW moving forward. She becomes a free agent on January 1, 2023.