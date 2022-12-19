LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look at Paul Heyman backstage. He’s holding the gold belonging to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Heyman welcomes us and introduces himself as the representative for Reigns. The camera now shows Reigns sitting down in front of Heyman. Reigns says RAW is the home of Kevin Owens, the home that Owens continues to leave and continues to try and crash the Gates of The Island of Relevancy, and now he’s went and got John Cena. Reigns says Owens will need way more than that, he will need the entire RAW locker room, to have his back, because you’ve interfered in Reigns’ business too much, so now it’s time they return the favor and show the resources and juice they’ve got. Reigns says they will make Owens’ life a living hell until everyone acknowledges The Bloodline. We now cut backstage to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are yelling into the camera, while Solo Sikoa man-handles Mustafa Ali and one other person behind them, and Sami Zayn stands by as well. The Bloodline is here. We cut to the RAW opening video.

– We’re now live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA as Kevin Patrick welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves. We go right to the ring as the pyro goes off.

The Judgment Day vs. The Street Profits

We go right to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, with Akira Tozawa. Out next comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley. Mysterio is wearing sunglasses due to the mist he took from Asuka last week. The Judgment Day poses on the apron as their opponents look on.

The bell rings and Priest locks up with Ford, trading arm holds on each other. Ford blocks a back-drop and unloads on Priest with kicks into the ropes. Ford goes wild with strikes, then nails a dropkick but Priest is still up. Ford charges but Priest drops him. Priest launches Ford into the corner, then works him over and stomps away. Balor tags in and keeps the attack going on Ford.

We cut backstage and see The Bloodline beating up WWE NXT Superstar Andre Chase, who is at RAW to work the WWE Main Event tapings, and Elias. Sami Zayn and The Usos brag into the camera as Chase gets beat down. Priest and Balor continue dominating the match for the next few minutes, despite Dawkins and Ford trying to turn it around. The Profits are knocked out to the floor while Priest and Balor stand tall in the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford drops Balor with a DDT. Dawkins tags in and runs wild, knocking Priest down on the apron, then going to work on Balor. Priest runs in but Dawkins nails a Spinebuster, then the corkscrew elbow to Balor in the corner.

Dawkins sends Balor to the floor. Dawkins runs the ring but Priest nails him with South of Heaven, not seeing Ford tag in. Ford with a Frogsplash to Priest. Balor covers Ford for a close 2 count as a concerned Ripley looks on. Ford rocks Balor with an enziguri. Balor quickly recovers and they go at it. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor with a running corner dropkick to Ford.

Tozawa walks over and has words with Ripley and Mysterio, which distracts Balor. Tozawa throws liquid from his red Solo cup into Mysterio’s face, which aggravates his eye injury from last week. The distraction allows Ford to roll Balor up for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits and Tozawa head to the ramp to celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays as The Judgment Day tries to recover. Graves says that wasn’t water in Tozawa’s cup, he can smell it. Ripley marches up to the ramp and yells at Tozawa, then drops him with a single shot. Ripley calls Tozawa to the ring, saying he will fight her if he’s man enough. Ripley returns to the ring to wait on Tozawa. The Profits hype Tozawa up as we go back to commercial.

Akira Tozawa vs. Rhea Ripley

Back from the break and The Street Profits are still trying to talk Akira Tozawa into the match. The bell rings and he hesitates but enters the ring as Rhea Ripley looks on. Th rest of The Judgment Day watches from ringside near the announcers.

Tozawa rushes in and ducks a kick but gets kicked by Ripley. Tozawa counters and Ripley taunts him, telling him to hit her. Ripley attacks and turns him inside out. Ripley covers for a 2 count.

Ripley stomps away in the corner now as the referee counts. Ripley stops to pose for boos from the crowd. Ripley launches Tozawa across the ring and he hits the turnbuckles, then goes down. Ripley stands over Tozawa with big right hands, now to the back of his head as he turns over. Ripley with big forearms to the back of the head now. Tozawa blocks a suplex attempt and tries for one of his own but she hits him in the ribs, then nails a long vertical suplex. Tozawa kicks out at 2.

Ripley grounds Tozawa with a headlock now. Tozawa gets back up but Ripley slams him. Tozawa tries to mount some kind of offense but Ripley catches him for a slam, but he counters and rolls her for a 2 count. Ripley catches Tozawa in mid-air again but he falls to the mat.

Tozawa counters a powerbomb with a hurricanrana, sending Ripley to the floor. Montez Ford mocks Ripley as Dominik Mysterio runs over to check o her. Tozawa runs the ropes for a dive but Finn Balor trips him. Ford and Angelo Dawkins now run over and leap out, taking Balor and Damian Priest down. Tozawa blocks a Riptide.

Ripley runs into the ring post as Tozawa moves. Tozawa knocks Dominik off the apron with a running boot. Tozawa goes to the top for the big senton but Ripley moves and he lands hard. Ripley grabs Tozawa and hits the Riptide for the pin in the middle of the ring to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The Judgment Day poses over Tozawa now.

– We see what happened last week with Bobby Lashley and Adam Pearce. Pearce is backstage on the phone now, and Cathy Kelley is standing by. Pearce yells at Paul Heyman on his voicemail, wanting Heyman to return his calls about what’s going down tonight. Cathy asks Pearce about the Lashley situation. Pearce says they talked it over this week and it will be a matter of when Lashley comes back. MVP walks up and wants to have a word with Pearce. Pearce tells MVP he will see him in his office, but a referee rushes over and says something has happened at the loading docks. Pearce rushes off to the docks and Kelley follows.

The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out comes The O.C. – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with AJ Styles and Mia Yim. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and officials are tending to Dolph Ziggler, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. They have just been attacked. Cathy asks Ziggler what happened and he says The Bloodline happened. We go back to the ring and The O.C. waits as Alpha Academy enters next – Chad Gable and Otis.

The bell rings as Gable locks up with Anderson. Gable with the first takedown. They tangle on the mat now. Anderson mounts some offense and takes Gable down, grounding him by his arm. Gallows tags in for the quick double team. Gallows with big body shots to Gable in the corner now. Gallows with a big back elbow into the corner. Anderson tags back in to take over.

Gable quickly takes Anderson to the corner but misses a strike. Anderson with a takedown by the arm. Fans chant for Otis now as Gallows tags back in to take over on Gable. Gable avoids a big boot, then taunts Gallows. Gallows calls him a nerd, then rocks him with a right hand. Otis tags in but he collides with Gallows’ fist.

Otis dodges a move into the corner, then rocks Gallows. They go at it and Gallows nails a flying shoulder to send Otis to the floor. Gable runs in but The Good Brothers launch him out of the ring, onto Otis at ringside. Anderson and Gallows stand tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Gable has Anderson down, working on his leg with a Dragon Screw leg whip. Gable keeps the leg locked up as The O.C. tries to rally. Gable comes off the middle turnbuckle but Anderson counters. Gable with the ankle lock submission but Anderson kicks him away. Gallows tags in and runs wild, dropping Gable and knocking Otis off the apron.

Gallows with a big boot to Gable, then a big back-drop but he doesn’t see Otis tag in. Otis with a big discus clothesline to Gallows. Otis yells out to the crowd, then nails a corner splash to Gallows. Otis scoops Gallows as Gable leaps off the top for the assisted powerslam. Gable covers for 2 as Anderson makes the save. Otis hits Anderson but Anderson sends him into the ring post, then the floor.

Gable sends Anderson to the floor, then yells “shooosh!” to boos. Gable goes up for the moonsault but has to land on his feet as Gallows moves. Gallows with a big boot. Anderson tags in and they hit Gable with Magic Killer in the middle of the ring. Anderson covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

– After the match, Gallows and Anderson stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. The O.C. is celebrating when The Bloodline rushes the ring to take them out. Anderson is hit with the 1D by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, then Gallows is hit with the same, assisted by Sami Zayn. Adam Pearce and WWE officials come marching to the ring now as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Zayn is in the ring with The Usos. Pearce is at ringside with security and WWE officials. Pearce orders them out of the ring. The Usos say they run the show. Zayn asks Pearce what his problem is because he’s the only one who doesn’t want The Bloodline out here because the fans love them. Sami doesn’t appreciate Pearce rushing his dawgs, and they will always deliver their message. Sami goes on and says what we saw tonight is just a small taste of what he and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will do to Kevin Owens and John Cena on the December 30 SmackDown. Pearce is about to send security into the ring but Sami says fine, they will leave. The Usos knock the RAW locker room one more time before exiting the ring. AJ Styles suddenly attacks but security and officials get in the middle. The two sides are backed away to the back as officials try and restore order.

– We see what happened last week with Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

– AJ Styles is backstage arguing with Adam Pearce now. AJ wants a match with anyone from The Bloodline. Pearce books AJ vs. Sami Zayn for tonight. AJ walks off.

– We go to Byron Saxton backstage, who is sitting with Alexa Bliss and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for an interview. Saxton asks Bliss about what happened last week as she briefly changed and teased an attack on Belair. Belair says she wants to know the same and right now she doesn’t trust Bliss. Bliss can’t explain what’s going on right now but she can talk about what got her to this point. She says Bray Wyatt abducted her, turned her into this dark evil version of herself, then he just left her, left her broken with abandonment issues, took everything from her. She was alone, but everyone said she was the crazy one. She went to therapy but all that did was turn her into a shell of a human she doesn’t even recognize, but she’s trying to work through it. Bliss says her friendship with Belair and Asuka has made her realize she’s stronger than she thought and if she has nothing to lose, it means she has everything to gain, starting with the RAW Women’s Title. Belair shakes her head and says she heard Bliss and sympathizes with her but she doesn’t believe Bliss when she says she can’t explain what happened when she did the change last week. She knows what Bliss is capable of and she’s seen what Wyatt is capable of. Bliss says Belair is making this about Wyatt when it’s all about her. She says Wyatt is no threat to Belair but Bliss is. She’s been winning titles since before Belair came in and she will do it gain. Belair tells her to come do it then. Saxton cuts them off and says we’re looking forward to the match. Wyatt’s logo flashes on the screen in the background. Saxton thanks them. Belair thanks him and turns to leave but Bliss grabs a vase of roses, then smashes it over the back of Belair’s head. Bliss walks away as Saxton calls for help to tend to Belair. Bliss vs. Belair is announced for the January 2 RAW from Nashville.

Winner Takes All Ladder Match: The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis

We see the ladders around the ring with two bags of money hanging up high above the ring. The music hits and out first comes The Miz as Mike Rome does the introductions. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dexter Lumis with Johnny Gargano. The bell rings and Lumis slithers at Miz. They end up on the floor and they go at it. Lumis sends Miz face-first into a ladder and he goes down. Lumis slides Miz into the ring, then goes to push a ladder in but Miz dropkicks it into him, sending him back on the floor.

Miz gets the ladder catapulted back into him and he goes down. Lumis brings the ladder in and they battle for it in a tug-of-war now. Lumis rams Miz back into the corner with the ladder. Lumis puts Miz back into the corner with a ladder, then traps him there with the ladder bridge. Lumis rams the ladder into Miz in the corner a few times. Lumis with a big superplex from the corner ladder bridge. Miz ends up taking a low ladder shot.

Lumis brings another ladder into the ring. He’s all alone as he stands the ladder up under the money bags. Lumis climbs but Miz rushes up the ladder to meet him at the top. They trade shots up high now. They get their hands on the money but the fight continues. Lumis blocks a shot and then the ladder is tipped over, sending them both crashing into the ropes down below. We go back to commercial with both Superstars down on the mat.

Back from the break and Miz is close to taking the money but Lumis stops him. They fight up top and Lumis knocks Miz to the mat. Miz tips the ladder over and Lumis hits the ropes. Miz then climbs up to retrieve the money but Lumis grabs his boots, pulling him down. Miz fights but Lumis applies The Silence. Miz scrambles to the apron but the hold is still applied. Miz drops Lumis into the rope and the edge of the apron to break free.

Miz buries Lumis under a ladder, then slams it on him a few times. Miz now destroys Lumis with the ladder legs and steel chair shots to boos. Fans chant for ladders now. Miz looks under the ring but doesn’t bring out any tables, and fans boo. Miz shoves Gargano now. Gargano charges but the referee gets in the way. Miz kicks Gargano down at ringside, then mounts him with right hands. Miz uses the ladder on Gargano, then tosses him into the barrier. Miz knocks Gargano over the barrier into the crowd with a running ladder shot.

Miz poses to more boos at ringside. Lumis catches Miz with a big side-slam on the edge of the announce table now, putting him down on top of the table top piece. Fans chant for tables now. Lumis places Miz on top of the announce table, then climbs up to the top of a ladder. Lumis sits up top and then leaps but Miz moves, and Lumis goes crashing through the announce table by himself. Fans chant “holy shit!” now.

Miz brings the ladder in and starts climbing for the money. Lumis rushes back in and meets him at the top of the ladder. Lumis knocks Miz to the mat. Lumis climbs but Bronson Reed appears in the ring, making his WWE return. Reed sends Lumis face-first into the ladder, then levels him with a running splash. Reed goes to the top and hits the big Tsunami splash to Lumis. Reed pulls Miz back to his feet, and helps him to the ladder. Miz climbs up and grabs the money for the win.

Winner: The Miz

– After the match, Miz celebrates as the music hits and Reed looks on. We go to replays. Miz raises the money in the air and celebrates with Reed.

– Seth Rollins is backstage getting ready for his appearance. He throws his new custom Iowa t-shirt on the head of a staffer.

– We see what has happened tonight with The Bloodline.

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles by himself. Corey Graves says The Good Brothers are receiving medical attention from the earlier attack by The Bloodline. AJ hits the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sami Zayn by himself. The bell hits and they go at it. AJ unloads and nails a backbreaker. Sami kicks AJ and mounts some offense now. AJ counters a move and nails a back elbow. AJ with a pumphandle Gutbuster for a 2 count. Sami retreats to the floor as the referee counts.

AJ launches himself out of the ring with a big forearm to drop Sami. AJ brings it back in the ring and looks to springboard in, but Sami suckers him in and drops him over the top rope. Sami mounts AJ with right hands now. Sami keeps control and works AJ around the ring. Sami charges but AJ rocks him and talks some trash. Sami counters but AJ blocks a suplex attempt. AJ with a big neckbreaker in the middle of the ring.

Sami rolls to the floor as the referee begins to count. AJ with a sliding knee to the jaw from the apron. AJ with a moonsault into an inverted DDT from the apron, dropping Sami at ringside. AJ brings Sami back in. AJ calls for the Phenomenal Forearm but Sami hits the top rope, which sends AJ tumbling out to the floor. We go to commercial with AJ down at ringside.