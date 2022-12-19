Latest ticket sales for Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania

WWE is doing very well when it comes to tickets for their upcoming premium live events. Each arena show since Backlash after WrestleMania has sold out while stadium show sales were pretty impressive.

The next WWE premium live event is the Royal Rumble and tickets are currently at just over 33,000 inside the Alamodome. This year’s Rumble in St Louis moved thousands of tickets in the last week.

The Elimination Chamber in Montreal is sold out at over 12,500 tickets, with just a few platinum tickets available. WWE will also run Smackdown the night before in the same location and that show is at just over 12,000 sold and on course to sell out as well. Dave Meltzer of the Observer published these numbers this past weekend.

Betting-favorite WrestleMania, in terms of tickets sold, is at 49,500 on the first night and 50,000 on the second night. With freebies already given out, WrestleMania is well over 100,000 distributed over two nights.