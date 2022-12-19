Jack Gallagher unsuccessful in pro MMA debut

Former WWE wrestler Jack Gallagher lost his pro MMA debut this past weekend as he fought on FCC 32. Gallagher, who competed as a bantamweight under his real name of Jack Claffey, lost to Marlon Jones via TKO in round one. The event aired on UFC Fight Pass. He wrote on Instagram:

“Here’s my favorite photo from last night. Very disappointed in myself and my performance. Happy the night ended with a win for @blackiechan_soda, who’s worked exceptionally hard for it. (Pictured here doing his best Steve Austin impression.) Thank you to everyone that’s reached out. Messages of support are always welcomed and appreciated. One win and one loss in 2022; life is all about balance. Bring on 2023! But first, coffee, cake, and @clara_sinclare.”