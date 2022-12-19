Hebner on Vince McMahon: “I think he needs to be gone”

As previously noted, Vince McMahon has reportedly told people that he intends to make a WWE comeback. During his Refin’ It Up podcast, former WWE referee Brian Hebner commented on the situation…

“I think he needs to be gone. He’s gotten rid of so many people that are now back. They’re just doing things differently there and I think it’s heading upward spiral and not a downward spiral. I just think that he would be more hurtful to what they’ve got going on now.”

“Not that the man is not a genius and I’m not suggesting that, but what I’m saying is there are also people that are out of touch, and I believe that he’s out of touch at this point. He’s also got some other accusations of people coming forward. Again, I’ve heard one or two I think, is what I heard. I don’t know how many, but one or two. So now I’m just gonna go ahead and assume this is going to be delayed if this is even going to happen, but I think there’s a lot of people in WWE that actually worked there and worked for the company are probably going no, no, no, no, no, no, no, please don’t come back, please. I know I would be. But yeah, I just don’t see how that can be beneficial for the WWE at this point.”

