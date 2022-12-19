Expanded ‘NITRO’ book now on Amazon Kindle (special sale for site readers)

Via author Guy Evans…

Four years years after its initial publication, the EXPANDED version of ‘NITRO: The Incredible Rise and Inevitable Collapse of Ted Turner’s WCW’ is now available on Amazon Kindle.

The expanded version of ‘NITRO’ – dubbed by Eric Bischoff as “the most definitive, well written and thoroughly researched book on the rise and fall of WCW” – includes four bonus chapters, over 100 footnotes to the original story, and a new foreword from Bischoff himself. Bolstered by exclusive interviews with over 120 former TBS and WCW employees, access to previously unseen company records, and the gathering of countless unheard facts, stories and details, ‘NITRO’ has been called the “definitive picture of the last wrestling boom.”

‘NITRO’ contains a host of new revelations, including never-before-heard details on the controversial WCW sale, purported ‘sabotage’ allegations, top-secret Turner executive meetings, confidential TBS memos, and what the corporate suits really thought of wrestling on TNT – in their words!

Notable interviewees include Eric Bischoff, Harvey Schiller, Jamie Kellner, former TBS Network President Bill Burke, Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, various members of Ted Turner’s executive committee, and many more.

A must have for wrestling historians

“Nitro” is the essential book on the rise and ultimate demise of Ted Turner’s World Championship Wrestling. Guy Evans provides the pertinent components of the astonishing downfall of what was the world’s most prominent wrestling promotion. The author provides statistical analysis, and breaks down the monumental bone-headed decisions that landed WCW into the hands of their rival, Vince McMahon. Evans documents the on going legal battles between wrestling giants WCW and WWF. In “Nitro,” you will relive the final days of WCW, and discover the plans a potential buyer had for the impoverished wrestling company. Evans also examines the evidence of a plausible sabotage of the organization. The author’s meticulous research is phenomenal, and the story-telling is sensational.