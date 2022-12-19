Best Of format announced for next week’s Raw

WWE has confirmed that the final RAW of 2022 will be a Best Of special.

We noted before how a Best Of episode was likely for the Christmas Week RAW on December 26 as no live RAW taping has been on the schedule. It was officially announced during tonight’s RAW that next Monday’s show will feature the best red brand moments of 2022.

“RAW: The Absolute Best of 2022” will air next Monday night at 8pm ET on the USA Network, featuring a look back at highlights from this year.

The RAW roster will be in Columbus, OH next Monday night for a non-televised live event at the Nationwide Arena, while the SmackDown brand will be in New York City for a non-televised live event from Madison Square Garden.

As noted, this Friday’s SmackDown was taped last week. The next live SmackDown is scheduled for December 30 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, while the next live RAW after tonight is scheduled for January 2 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.