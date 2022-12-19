12/19/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Matt Menard and Paul Wight are on commentary from Garland, Texas.
- Marina Shafir defeated Jazmin Allure
- Emi Sakura and The Bunny (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Gigi Rey and Lady Bird Monroe
- 12-Man Tag Team Match
Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, Konosuke Takeshita, Matt Hardy, and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) defeated The TrustBusters (Jeeves Kay, Slim J, and Sonny Kiss) and The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth)
- Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Hagane Shinno and Steven Andrews
- ROH Women’s World Championship Match
Athena (c) defeated Vertvixen
- The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake)