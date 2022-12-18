Road Dogg says Styles better than Hart, Saraya on possibly turning heel

– While speaking on his Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast, Road Dogg revealed that he believes AJ Styles is better wrestler than Bret Hart was. He said “He [Styles] is a better wrestler. He has been working very hard ever since he showed up at the [Royal] Rumble. He’s older now and he’s slower now and he wants to work smarter now, but when he first got here and I think he was very much in his prime, the road puts it on you and that life.”

In an interview with Pro Wrestling Bits (via Wrestling Inc), Saraya spoke about the possibility of turning heel in AEW and said that the women's roster already had a lot of heels.

She said: “I remember saying [I would be the heel] to Britt, honestly, but she had a point; I mean, there aren’t a whole lot of babyfaces. There are a lot of heels in the company. Even though Jamie is a heel, she is a babyface. Let’s be real; I mean, people love her. If I faced her, I would definitely be the heel or even Willow, you know what I mean? Even in WWE, I felt more comfortable when I was doing more my heelish work. I felt better, and you don’t take things as personal when you’re a heel too. You’re like, ‘What? I’m the bad guy.’“

