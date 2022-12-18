Omega, Baker, Cargill and others at AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios

AEW taped a whopping 48 matches last night for their Dark YouTube series at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, enough matches to cover several weeks of shows.

The matches, 23 during the day session and 25 in the afternoon session, were filmed on Soundstage 19, the same location where the company held previous tapings for Dark.

This time around, AEW had a few notable names participating, including former AEW World champion Kenny Omega, former AEW Women’s champion Britt Baker, TBS champion Jade Cargill, Jeff Jarrett, Christopher Daniels, The Dark Order, Emi Sakura, Madison Rayne, and AEW’s newest signee, Action Andretti.

Jarrett and Daniels are very familiar with the location having spent years with Impact Wrestling filming there in what was known then as the Impact Zone.