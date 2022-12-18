Gisele Shaw reveals 4 year relationship with D’Amore, Kingston wants to win the Royal Rumble

Dec 18, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– While speaking on The Bubba Show, NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston revealed that he wants to win the Royal Rumble Match before he retires. He said “The one thing? There’s a lot. Winning the Rumble would be great… There’s a list. You’ve got to stay hungry. You don’t stay around this long by sitting on your laurels.”

Gisele Shaw celebrates 4 years of her relationship with IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore

support us:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mariah May

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal