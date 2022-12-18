Gisele Shaw reveals 4 year relationship with D’Amore, Kingston wants to win the Royal Rumble

– While speaking on The Bubba Show, NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston revealed that he wants to win the Royal Rumble Match before he retires. He said “The one thing? There’s a lot. Winning the Rumble would be great… There’s a list. You’ve got to stay hungry. You don’t stay around this long by sitting on your laurels.”

– Gisele Shaw celebrates 4 years of her relationship with IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore

Now and then. 4 years and going strong! Aging like fine wine. Love you forever! pic.twitter.com/B584ixLbsh — ⋆ ⋆ (@GiseleShaw08) December 18, 2022

