Dax Harwood shares photo with CM Punk to social media

Dax Harwood hung out with CM Punk recently, and he shared a pic of the two together online. The FTR member posted to his Instagram stories with a photo of himself and the former AEW World Champion, as you can see below.

Punk has of course been off TV since the post-AEW All Out media scrum and backstage altercation, and his AEW status is still unclear. Harwood and Cash Wheeler last competed at ROH Final Battle 2022 last weekend, where they lost the ROH World Tag Team Titles to The Briscoes in a Double Dog Collar match.

Here is a recent photo of CM Punk hanging out with one half of FTR, Dax Harwood. 👀 … Ain't it a nice photo? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/7QxPWSZcnw — Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) December 18, 2022

please support us:

