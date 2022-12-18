Darren Young’s father accused of attempting to meet a 14 year old

According to the OBL Nation YouTube account, Fred Rosser, Jr. (father of former WWE wrestler Darren Young) was attempting to meet a 14-year-old.

He got caught because the minor boy he was trying to meet was a decoy.

Fred was confronted in his apartment building and was told he must apologize and call his wife & son to inform them what he did, or the Police will be called.

When Darren was called and told about this, he said he has no idea what his Father is up to and that he is in California.

Fred claimed he has never been arrested. When asked if he finds Minors attractive, he said: “Some of them are.”

Fred’s wife had no idea about this either. When Fred’s ex-wife was called and told about this, she said she left him because she suspected that something was wrong with him.

please support us:

