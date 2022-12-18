Barry Windham saved by CPR at airport

While speaking on the Ask Arn Live podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson shared more details concerning Barry Windham’s shocking incident.

Anderson revealed that a passerby at the airport noticed Windham’s condition after he suffered a heart attack and immediately gave him CPR, thereby saving his life. Thank God, God sent an angel to him. Some guy looked over and knew what he was looking at. Started doing CPR and saved his life until the paramedics got there. Whoever this guy was, he saved one of our people. You know I’d love for him to identify himself and us try to repay him. I don’t think you can repay him fully but to do something nice for him because he damn sure did something nice for us, he saved Barry’s life.

Maybe the Horsemen got a little too comfortable with success near the end of the 80s, but we're going back to basics at the start of 1991.#ARN: JANUARY 1991 is available on all podcast platforms tomorrow! Get it early now on https://t.co/13D2mDDwUX pic.twitter.com/TugSZzbgys — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) December 17, 2022

please support us:

