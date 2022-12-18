Barry Windham saved by CPR at airport

Dec 18, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

While speaking on the Ask Arn Live podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson shared more details concerning Barry Windham’s shocking incident.

Anderson revealed that a passerby at the airport noticed Windham’s condition after he suffered a heart attack and immediately gave him CPR, thereby saving his life. Thank God, God sent an angel to him. Some guy looked over and knew what he was looking at. Started doing CPR and saved his life until the paramedics got there. Whoever this guy was, he saved one of our people. You know I’d love for him to identify himself and us try to repay him. I don’t think you can repay him fully but to do something nice for him because he damn sure did something nice for us, he saved Barry’s life.

please support us:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mariah May

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal