WWE’s channel on YouTube the eighth most popular for 2022

WWE’s very active YouTube channel made it to the top 10 YouTube channels of 2022 as captured by Social Blade on December 16.

WWE’s channel was #8 on the list, with 92 million subscribers and 73 billion views as of yesterday. It’s going to take a bit to even reach #7 as the channel above them, Like Nastya, has 102 million subscribers and 86 billion views.

Taking the #1 spot was T-Series with 231 million subscribers and 210 billion views. Other channels on the list were Cocomelon, SET India, MrBeast, PewDiePie, Kids Diana Show, Vlad and Niki, and Zee Music Company.