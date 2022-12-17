Updates on Athena and Naomi

– ATHENA will defend the RING OF HONOR Women’s Championship on 1/21 against MIYU YAMASHITA

– Naomi reportedly has a decision to make on the back of her former tag partner being on the verge of a NJPW debut. After confirming via GiveMeSport that “nothing has been said about her” in the wake of Banks’ departure, Dave Meltzer would note, “we were told that she has to make a decision”, before adding: Her decision would be to sit at home, to go elsewhere her contract was about to expire when she left or to return without Banks.