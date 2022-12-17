Uncle Howdy appears on WWE Smackdown while Bray Wyatt is in ring

Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt were both in the arena at the same time on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s show, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt believing that he was Howdy and had thus kidnapped him last week, and when Wyatt came out to deny it he was attacked by Knight.

As Wyatt was down in the ring, Uncle Howdy came out and appeared in the entrance aisle, tipping his hat and laughing. You can see the clip below: