Top Dolla comments on status after failed dive on Smackdown

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis says he’s good to go after botching a suicide dive during last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX.

We noted before how SmackDown saw Hit Row defeat The Viking Raiders and Legado del Fantasma to become the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on next week’s taped SmackDown.

The match included a spot where Dolla ran the ring to perform a dive out onto his opponents at ringside, but he botched the jump and landed awkwardly. You can see the original airing of the dive below, along with an alternate view from the crowd that shows just how close he was to clearing the top rope, or not.

Dolla took to Twitter after SmackDown and said he was already checked out backstage, and is good to go. He noted that one of his legs went out when trying to execute the jump.

“S/o God [folded hands emoji] one of my legs gave out on the jump but I’m good thankfully. Already been checked out. [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

It looks like WWE may have changed the line-up for next week’s taped SmackDown so that Dolla could get checked out. The rundown sheet for next week’s SmackDown listed Hit Row vs. The Usos as the opening match, after a promo by The Bloodline, but instead WWE opened the taping with the Women’s Gauntlet, which was originally scheduled to take place after Hit Row vs. The Usos. The tag team match took place as the third bout on the show instead of the first.

Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis faced off against Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, and there was no sign of Dolla being injured, despite how he clutched his leg at the end of last night’s live match.

Top Dolla continues to trend on social media due to the failed dive.

Michael Cole and Wade Barrett seemed to see what was coming on commentary as Dolla prepared to run the ring. Their exchange went like this:

“What is Top Dolla thinking?,” Cole wondered as Dolla began the run.

Barrett commented, “I already don’t like it.”

“There is absolutely no way, you gotta be kidding me!,” Cole exclaimed as Dolla tried to make the dive.

“I guess there’s a reason he doesn’t do that often,” Cole added after the botched dive.

Barrett added, “Take that one back to the lab, but somehow dropping the rest of the opponents…”

