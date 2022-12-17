TNT Championship match set for AEW Dynamite in two weeks

Dec 17, 2022 - by James Walsh

Wardlow will get his TNT Championship rematch in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. On last night’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that Samoa Joe will defend his title against Wardlow on the December 28th episode of the show.

Joe won the title from Wardlow at AEW Full Gear. The match is the first announced for the December 28th episode.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Xia Brookside

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal