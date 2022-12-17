TNT Championship match set for AEW Dynamite in two weeks
Wardlow will get his TNT Championship rematch in two weeks on AEW Dynamite. On last night’s episode of Rampage, it was announced that Samoa Joe will defend his title against Wardlow on the December 28th episode of the show.
Joe won the title from Wardlow at AEW Full Gear. The match is the first announced for the December 28th episode.
The KING has spoken!@RealWardlow and #ROH World TV & TNT Champion @SamoaJoe will come face to face once again at #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash in Denver, CO! Tune in to #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/wzZvd6EvV1
