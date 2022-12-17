Spoilers: WWE Smackdown tapings for next week

The following spoilers were taped tonight in Chicago for next week’s 12/23 Smackdown-

-Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet to become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez last pinned Shayna Baszler

-Rey Mysterio defeated Angel. Karrion Kross & Scarlett watched from the crowd, Mysterio tried to get Kross to come in the ring

-Bray Wyatt demanded LA Knight apologize to him after realizing Wyatt is not Uncle Howdy. A camera man was attacked

-Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn cut promos on the 12/30 tag match against Kevin Owens & John Cena

-The Usos retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship over Hit Row

-Ricochet & Braun Strowman defeated Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight