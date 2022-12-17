Snoop Dogg’s gold-plated custom-made WWE title belt gets stolen

WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg had his custom-made gold-plated WWE title stolen and is now asking for help to track it down on social media.

Snoop was gifted the rad-looking belt at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August by Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch and he took it with him to the Holidaze of Blaze Tour “to show the fans how dope it is” but someone ended up stealing it.

“I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know,” Snoop Dogg wrote to his 78 million followers on Instagram.

Snoop, the cousin of Sasha Banks, posted a photo posing on stage with fans behind him and the gold-plated title in front.