Smackdown’s overnight viewership, Saraya note

– Saraya was accused of “copying from Paige” in a (hopefully) joking comment on Twitter, and she responded in kind. The AEW star and WWE alumna was tagged in a post by a Twitter user who wrote, “i’ll say it.. @Saraya is copying from paige, wherever her twitter is.” In response, Saraya shared a Photoshopped pic of herself standing over…er, herself, writing:

“Paige is safe locked in my basement. We are definitely two different people.”

Paige is safe locked in my basement. We are definitely two different people. https://t.co/7oxMvwxeXn pic.twitter.com/yUCkG4ujao — SARAYA (@Saraya) December 16, 2022

– Over night numbers for last night’s Smackdown…

Prelim rating for last night's Smackdown on Fox was 2,056,000. Adj % is more volatile lately (+10% last week), so who knows but I project around 2,180,000 for the final based on an estimated +6.1% adjustment. Final will be reported Monday. Prelim source: https://t.co/zuj6ugQyTh pic.twitter.com/059zlIZ3gn — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) December 17, 2022

