Smackdown’s overnight viewership, Saraya note

Dec 17, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Saraya was accused of “copying from Paige” in a (hopefully) joking comment on Twitter, and she responded in kind. The AEW star and WWE alumna was tagged in a post by a Twitter user who wrote, “i’ll say it.. @Saraya is copying from paige, wherever her twitter is.” In response, Saraya shared a Photoshopped pic of herself standing over…er, herself, writing:

“Paige is safe locked in my basement. We are definitely two different people.”

– Over night numbers for last night’s Smackdown

