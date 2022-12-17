Ricochet notes from Smackdown

Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw World Cup winner Ricochet come up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with the title on the line. After the match, Imperium attacked Ricochet until Braun Strowman made the save, to set up next week’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight with Ricochet and Strowman vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

WWE released video of Ricochet receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at the Allstate Arena after SmackDown went to commercial break. You can see the clip below.

Ricochet later had an injury scare at the SmackDown taping to air next week when he and Strowman faced Imperium in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight. He ended up bloodied and it looked as if he were injured, but he was checked out by a ringside doctor, then allowed to finish the match.