PWG announces Husband vs. Wife for Battle of Los Angeles 2023

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the first round matches for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

We noted before how there may be a Triple Threat in the opening round due to only 17 competitors being announced, as there was in 2008 where they did 1 Three-Way Dance in the first round instead of 8 singles matches. PWG has confirmed the Three-Way Dance for the 2023 BOLA and it’s a big one with Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

PWG has since announced SB KENTo as the 18th entrant, and he will face Lio Rush. PWG announced this week that Mike Bailey is unable to compete on BOLA Night 1, but he has agreed to do his first round match on Night 2. Instead of taking a match off the card, the plan for the 18th entrant was announced, and it was ruled that one of the Night 1 matches will determine who faces Bailey in his Night 2 first round match.

Other highlights for the opening round include a Husband vs. Wife battle with Jonathan Gresham taking on Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia taking on Titus Alexander, plus NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team & Impact World Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich, among others.

The winner of the tournament will receive a future title shot from Garcia, who won the PWG World Title from Bandido back in May after winning the 2022 BOLA earlier this year.

PWG has announced the following first round matches for the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles, which will take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, CA:

* Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo

* PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Titus Alexander

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Michael Oku

* Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker

* Impact World Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich

* Lio Rush vs. SB KENTo

* Latigo vs. Komander

* Mike Bailey vs. TBA (on Night 2)