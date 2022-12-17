Notes on Roxanne Perez and Griff Garrison

– While speaking on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame Podcast, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed that he believes current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is already a future Hall of Famer.

He said:

“She’s a future Hall of Famer already man I think, you know what I mean. Right now, she has to stay on this trajectory. She’s gonna be, and I said this man, I said she’s leader 20 years from now. You know, going to the Hall of Fame, you know, thanking me, you know I’m old [laughs]. It’s gonna be good man, it’s gonna be good. I’m looking forward to it.”

– Griff Garrison of the Blonds just announced on social media he underwent surgery today.