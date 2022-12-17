News and Notes on Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Willow Nightingale, and Anthony Greene

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently detained a man who broke into his home, according to the wrestling legend himself. Duggan spoke with Wrestling Inc and said that an intruder broke into his home, entering through the front door, on December 8th at around 6:45 PM. Duggan said he took the main down and grabbed the .44 that the intruder had, holding him at gunpoint. He said that the man was hysterically frightened and said people from another home were coming after him with the intent to kill him, and noted he and his wife had heard other people in their neighborhood yelling. Duggan had his Christmas lights turned off and kept the gun on his lap with his hand on the intruder’s back until the cops arrived.

The WWE Hall of Famer said that the man was fleeing from individuals in a situation related to a separate legal matter and had pounded on several other doors before climbing their fence and entering through the unlocked door. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department apprehended him and Duggan did not press charges., Duggan said, “Thank God we didn’t shoot him.”

– It was reported on October 21 that fan favorite Willow Nightingale had signed a deal with AEW, after it was announced on Rampage. In an interview with Fightful, Willow said that she actually signed her deal that morning, just ahead of the announcement.

She said: “I obviously knew I had been signed at this point, I signed the contract that morning. They had emailed it to me and I was standing ringside when I did the signature on my phone. It was really fresh and very full circle for me. Daily’s Place, the majority of the time I spent there in the crowd because the audience was people who came in for extra work or other people who were on the roster who weren’t wrestling. We filled the crowd, made all the noise and supported each other, and were there for hours at a time. We were there until two in the morning sometimes recording the show. We would do this every two weeks. It felt like I was putting in so much energy and effort and, is there the recognition there that I wanted? Is the payoff there? I don’t know. Now, a year and some change later, I have signed a full-time contract to the company that I want to work for, in the building where I felt some of my lowest feelings about myself and my career, and it was very full circle. To have the crowd there to cheer for me and be super into it, it was very overwhelming. Yes, I did not see [the graphic] on the big screen. At one point, I turned around and was like, ‘Wow, that’s me!’ I was responding to all the people around me. Tony Schiavone, a legend of the industry, putting it all out there. I was overwhelmed with a flurry of different emotions. That was a really cool moment for me. I had a pay-per-appearance situation,” she clarified. “I was with them in a capacity, in an official capacity even, but to me it didn’t really feel the same. I wasn’t on the roster page. I don’t think the fans really looked at me as a part of the team. Here and there, depends on who you ask. I still felt a chip on my shoulder because even if I hadn’t gotten the All Elite graphic, it just didn’t feel like I was fully welcomed in yet. The women in the locker room were great and had been treating me kindly and everything, but it wasn’t the whole thing. When it all happened, I was like, ‘Ahh! Yes!’“

– Former WWE NXT and EVOLVE star Anthony Greene will be making his IMPACT debut soon.