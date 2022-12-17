AEW TV moving to free television in Germany starting January 2023

AEW broadcasts in Germany will be moving from WarnerTV Serie to DMAX starting from January 29, 2023.

This is good news for those living in the region as AEW will no longer be on pay TV and Dynamite and Rampage can be seen for free from next month, exposing the product to a wider audience.

But none of the shows will be live and will air on a few days delay, with Dynamite airing every Sunday from 11:15PM and Rampage airing on Tuesday at 12:15AM. This is actually worse than it is right now as Dynamite currently airs on Friday at 10:30PM and Rampage on Monday at 9:40PM.

Mike Ritter and Günter Zapf will remain doing the German commentary for Dynamite while Oliver Copp does commentary for Rampage.

There will be no way for AEW fans in Germany to listen to the show with English commentary and no way to watch the show live legally.