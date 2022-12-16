Update on WWE’s TV tapings schedule for Christmas week

WWE held two tapings for NXT on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center to give staff time off for Christmas.

The December 20 and December 27 episodes, along with matches for Level Up, were taped during the evening. The next time NXT will be live will be on January 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, the December 23 episode of Smackdown will also be taped and will be recorded tomorrow following the conclusion of the live Smackdown from the sold out Allstate Arena in Chicago. After tomorrow, the next live Smackdown will be on December 30 which will feature the return of John Cena.

Interestingly enough, there’s no live Raw set for December 26 and the December 19 broadcast does not mention that it will be a double taping. Taping two full episodes of Raw back-to-back would be a huge task and highly unlikely.

WWE will be having the holiday tour on Boxing Day and there are two shows scheduled, one in Columbus and one in New York.

The next live Raw advertised is on January 2 from Nashville.