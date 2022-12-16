The Usos to defend championships next Friday

Hit Row are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis win a Triple Threat over The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar, plus Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.

WWE then announced Hit Row vs. The Usos for next week’s SmackDown, with the titles on the line.

This will be the first title shot for Hit Row. The Usos last retained over Ridge Holland and Butch on the December 9 SmackDown.