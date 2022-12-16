The Usos to defend championships next Friday
Hit Row are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis win a Triple Threat over The Viking Raiders’ Erik and Ivar, plus Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of Legado del Fantasma.
WWE then announced Hit Row vs. The Usos for next week’s SmackDown, with the titles on the line.
This will be the first title shot for Hit Row. The Usos last retained over Ridge Holland and Butch on the December 9 SmackDown.
Legado del Fantasma is in the house!@EscobarWWE@joaquinwilde_@deltoro_wwe@ZelinaVegaWWE#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4AcQ7Ctmsx
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 17, 2022
🎶 HIT ROWWWWWWWW 🎶@tehutimiles@TheVibeBri@AJFrancis410#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/pctgRR9JAT
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 17, 2022
Valhalla is here!@Erik_WWE@Ivar_WWE#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Zkc1lSBiA5
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 17, 2022
WHAT?! 🤯@joaquinwilde_@deltoro_wwe#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/89afYLkJgX
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 17, 2022
EVERYBODY DOWN! 😲
Which team will earn the right to challenge @WWEUsos for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles? #HitRow #VikingRaiders #LegadoDelFantasma #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/U1h5bLIrwn
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2022
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown:#HitRow is comin' for @WWEUsos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles! pic.twitter.com/yyvIkm1hiM
— WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2022