Talent that declined to participate in the Vince McMahon Documentary

Vice TV’s The Nine Lives Of Vince McMahon documentary aired on Tuesday night and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo with 95,000 total viewers. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, who was interviewed for the documentary, noted that numerous wrestlers turned down interview requests.

Via Meltzer, here is the list of names that reportedly declined to participate:

Chris Jericho, Jim Cornette, Eric Bischoff, Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Jerry Brisco, Jerry Jarrett, and Ted Mann of the Wall Street Journal.

Cornette was one of the names that appeared in the documentary as a result of old Dark Side of the Ring interview footage being re-used.