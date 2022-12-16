News on AEW production

AEW is set to undergo significant production changes.

We noted before that former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production Michael Mansury was recently hired to work as AEW’s Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. It was noted earlier this week that Mansury is looking to significantly improve AEW production. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that part of the deal is that Warner Bros. Discovery, along with AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan, has decided to change the look of AEW Dynamite.

The planned changes are to go into effect in January at some point. It remains to be seen if these changes will also be implemented on AEW Rampage, but it’s likely. Mansury is serving as Co-Executive Producer along with Khan.

A WWE source noted that Mansury was a “tremendous asset. Was being groomed to be the heir apparent to the [WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution] Kevin Dunn throne, but moved up too quickly and much like [current Impact Creative Director] David Sahadi and several others, that’s when Dunn covertly made his life very difficult.”

People in both AEW and WWE who have worked with Mansury in WWE noted that he is a great addition to the team. A key person in WWE noted that for the length of time Mansury was there, the quality of the work he did, his knowledge of production, and his ability to perform well at what he did, he moved up the ladder quickly. The source said Mansury’s WWE departure was between Dunn making him jump through hoops and Pat McAfee looking for a new Executive Producer for his own show, he felt that was the time to get out. Mansury reportedly had talks with WWE before making the deal with AEW. One WWE source that worked with Mansury there, but no longer works for WWE, was very critical of Mansury, but most others did not fall into that category.

Mansury’s LinkedIn page notes that he worked for MTV3 from January 2008 – March 2009, then began working as a Production Assistant for WWE, from March 2009 – March 2012. He then worked as a WWE Associate Producer from March 2012 – March 2013, then worked as a WWE Producer from March 2013 – 2014. Mansury was promoted to role of Managing Producer of TV Production in March 2014, and held that position until February 2016. He worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production from February 2016 – May 2020. After WWE, Mansury went to work for McAfee as an Executive Producer, a job he held from June 2020 – May 2021. He worked as ONE Fighting Championship’s Senior Vice President & Executive Producer of Global Production from August 2021 until November 2022, then signed with AEW this month.