News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL.

WWE will air SmackDown live tonight, but the December 23 episode will also be taped due to the Christmas holiday.

WWE has announced a loaded card for tonight’s show, headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against World Cup winner Ricochet, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defending against Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox.

The following line-up was announced for tonight:

* Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Legado del Fantasma

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his first appearance since War Games