Miro: “I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity”

Miro is reportedly healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW but his creative status with the company remains up in the air. While speaking with Muse TV, Miro was asked when he would be back on AEW television and here was his response…

“Spicy question. It’s not up to me. I’m doing everything I can and from then on, I’m just sitting and waiting for the opportunity.”

In a possible tease for Miro’s creative future, his name was dropped by TNT and ROH TV champion Samoa Joe during the 2022 ROH Final Battle post-show media scrum…

“If you think you’re the guy that is going to come take this from me, show up, I’ll whoop your a–. It don’t matter if it’s Miro, Cody (Rhodes) can come back, bring anybody. If you want to come here and take my championship, you’re more than welcome to come. I don’t hunt people. I’m not out here chasing cats. They come chase me. The king sits on the throne, you come to me. That’s how this works and how it’s going to continue to work as long as I hold these championships.” (Fightful.com)