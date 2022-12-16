Matt Riddle notes

As noted, it was reported earlier this week, via Bodyslam, that Matt Riddle failed two drug tests since the summer, and that he has entered rehab for treatment. This is why WWE recently wrote Riddle out of the storylines with the attack by Solo Sikoa, then announced that he would be out of action for six weeks with injuries. You can click here for the original report on Riddle’s failed tests and how WWE changed creative plans.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that a source close to Riddle denied the story, claiming he is taking time off due to pressure of going through a divorce.

Other sources closest to Riddle have not commented on the story. WWE has not officially addressed the story, and has not responded to questions.

If the original Riddle story is accurate, it would contradict the WWE Wellness drug policy because there was no 30-day suspension for the first offense, which reportedly happened over the summer. The claim was that the first drug test failure resulted in Riddle vs. Seth Rollins being pulled from WWE Clash at The Castle. Riddle did not wrestle between the July 25 RAW and a live event on August 20, but that is less than 30 days. The policy says all drug test failures and suspensions are to be publicly announced, which also didn’t happen. The official WWE policy is that a second suspension would be for 60 days, which is longer than 6 weeks, plus mandatory rehab. A talent can enter rehab on a first suspension if the person feels they need it, or if the company issues an ultimatum.

WWE also has not comments on questions regarding potential WWE Wellness Policy changes that were never publicized, nor denied the story being inaccurate. It’s possible that WWE has secretly changed the policy, or something isn’t adding up.

It was noted that within WWE, the original story is believed to be why they did the RAW angle to write Riddle out of the storylines for six weeks. The talk and belief among WWE talents over the past week is that the injury angle was a storyline cover for Riddle’s trip to rehab. It’s been confirmed that Riddle does not have a legitimate injury.