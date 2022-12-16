LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois as we see Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos arriving in the back. They are excited for tonight’s show. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Cole says there’s talk that tonight may be a big one for Zayn. The Usos and Zayn enter the arena and they are all smiles.

– We’re now live from inside a packed Allstate Arena as the pyro goes off. Michael Cole hypes tonight’s show and sends us right to the ring.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai

The music hits and out first comes Liv Morgan as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Tegan Nox is out next as we see recent events that led to this match. Nox and Morgan embrace, then head to the ring together. Out next comes Damage CTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with Bayley.

The bell rings and Morgan goes at it with Kai. Morgan attacks first and sends Kai to the corner. Nox tags in and takes over on her former tag team partner. Nox with strikes to Kai. Kai rocks Nox to turn it around. SKY tags in for the quick double team. SKY works on Nox but gets dropped with a big front slam.

Nox taunts Kai. Morgan tags back in for the double team suplex. Morgan with a takedown. They end up on the floor and Morgan brings a kendo stick from under the ring, sending her opponents retreating. Morgan goes back in and Nox talks her out of using the stick. Nox and Morgan take out both opponents in the corners now. Morgan runs but misses a baseball slide to the floor as the champs move. Morgan waves at them to distract, allowing Nox to fly off the top with a splash to the floor. We go to commercial with the challengers in control at ringside.

Back from the break and Kai is in control of Nox. Kai drops her for another 2 count as Bayley screams from ringside. SKY tags back in for the double team. They hit several quick moves. SKY with a basement dropkick for 2. SKY keeps control until Nox finally nails a headbutt. Morgan and Kai tag in now. Morgan unloads and hits a high knee, then a missile dropkick.

Morgan kips-up for a pop. Morgan keeps control until Kai turns it around in the corner, hitting the running big boot to the face. SKY tags in for a double powerbomb to Morgan for a 2 count as Nox breaks the pin up. Kai drops Nox as she tries to interfere again. Morgan sends Kai to the floor, but SKY grabs Morgan again.

Morgan with a Codebreaker to SKY. Nox tags in for a double team Codebreaker to SKY. Nox nails the Shiniest Wizard for a 2 count on SKY but Kai makes the save just in time. Morgan goes on and hits a big Sunset Bomb from the apron to the floor on Kai. SKY flies and takes out Morgan on the floor. Nox unloads on SKY in the corner now, dropping her and hitting a cannonball. Bayley distracts Nox now. She goes for another Shiniest Wizard but SKY meets her with a a big uppercut. SKY sends Nox to the floor and goes for the Asahi moonsault but it’s blocked.

Bayley pulls Nox to the floor while the referee is distracted with SKY. Nox counters and sends Bayley into the timekeeper’s area. A mystery hooded person appears and reaches over the timekeeper’s barrier to hit Nox with a quick kick. The hooded person runs into the crowd but security ushers her away. SKY brings Nox back in and hits the top rope moonsault for the pin to retain.

Winners: Damage CTRL

– After the match, the music hits as SKY and Kai celebrate with the titles as we go to replays. Bayley is still gone and the mystery person didn’t come back. Morgan and Nox try to recover at ringside.

– Cole sends us to a video package on WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER to hype tonight’s match with Ricochet.

– Still to come, a new QR code as the saga continues with LA Knight, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. Back to commercial.

– Back from a break and we get a video package on Ricochet to hype tonight’s match with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video looks at recent happenings between The Bloodline and Kevin Owens, plus Solo Sikoa’s attack on Matt Riddle.

– Sami Zayn and The Usos are backstage. Sami is talking about his suit and The Usos admit he looks good. Solo Sikoa is on his way with Roman Reigns. Sami talks about being nervous but they tell him it’s all good. Sami walks off to get some water. Jey Uso says tonight Reigns will take away the “honorary” and make Zayn a full-blown Uce. Jimmy Uso says they got Sami all hyped up but he doesn’t think Reigns is going to make Sami tonight. Jimmy asks Jey if he talked to Reigns. Jey says it’s cool, it’s going to be good. Jimmy isn’t so sure, he says you know how Reigns can be, especially with Kevin Owens popping up. Jimmy thinks they’re setting Sami up for a big disappointment tonight. Jey brushes it off again and says tonight is going to be a good night.

– We see how LA Knight entered the dark room last week while looking for Bray Wyatt, only to find Uncle Howdy. Cole says he was sent a QR code that shows footage of what happened after Knight turned the light on to find Howdy. We now see Knight down and tied up, with the green mask on his face. The person filming, perhaps Howdy, is singing about “let me in” and “not by the hair on my chinny-chin-chin” as he pokes at the mask, waking Knight up. Knight is yelling out but his mouth is duct-taped, so his words are muffled. The person filming continues to poke at Knight’s face with his finger. We now see Knight walking backstage and he seems fired up. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and LA Knight is in the ring. He wants to talk to you. He tells some fans to shut up because he has business to deal with. Some fans boo.

Knight goes on about how he’s been blind-sided, cheap-shotted, tied up and so on in recent weeks, but he’s still knocking on the door of Bray Wyatt. Knight says Wyatt is a former WWE Champion, one of the biggest Superstars ever, and his recent return was one of the most talked about. Knight says all Wyatt has done since he returned is dress like a damn circus freak, whine and cry with a victim complex, say a bunch of gunk that never gets to the point, and take advantage to blindside Knight every time he’s not looking, then Wyatt says it’s not him, it’s Boy Howdy, you don’t know.

Fans are chanting “What?!” at Knight. Knight yells out and says he knows who it was attacking him, he knows it was Wyatt, he can hear and feel Wyatt. Knight tells Wyatt to put whatever mask or costume on that he needs to, call himself what he needs to, so he can walk down here and get stomped out. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah! Fans begin chanting “yeah!” as the lights go out and fans cheer some more.

The arena lights up with fireflies as the music starts and out comes Wyatt. Wyatt also says “yeah, yeah, yeah!” as he speaks while slowly walking from the stage. He has missed Chicago, but he is sick of Knight. Fans chant “Bray!” now. Wyatt is sick of this game with Knight. He says being honest, Knight is barking up the wrong tree. Wyatt has not touched Knight, and the ironic part is they both know how this story ends. Don’t we? Wyatt is on the apron now. Wyatt says since they both know how it ends, he’s giving Knight one more chance to deliver his message but it better be good, and worth Wyatt’s while.

Wyatt goes to enter the ropes but Knight attacks him. Knight beats Wyatt into the corner and beats him down as fans boo. Uncle Howdy appears on the big screen, distracting Knight. Howdy speaks… what have you done? What have you done? What have you done? You wanna see something really scary/ Knight goes back to Wyatt, who is laughing while down in the corner. Knight starts stomping again. The screen goes black and we no longer see Howdy.

We hear menacing sounds start playing in the arena. Knight stops stomping and looks at the entrance-way, then around him. Howdy is now here in person as smoke fills the entrance-way. He walks out a few steps and then stops, tips the top hat towards the ring. Wyatt is still laughing some while down in the corner. Howdy starts laughing from the stage. Wyatt looks at Howdy and he’s also laughing. Knight rolls out of the ring, a bit terrified at what he sees. Wyatt now stares at Knight, then back at Howdy. Wyatt chuckles some more. We see Howdy again, laughing from the entrance-way as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns arriving backstage with Paul Heyman.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Ricochet vs. GUNTHER

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ricochet for the title shot he earned by winning the SmackDown World Cup Tournament. He hits the ring and poses in the corner. Ricochet’s World Cup trophy is on display in the corner. Out next comes Imperium – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Adam Pearce is in the ring, and he sends Vinci and Kaiser to the back before the bell hits. They argue but then leave. We get formal ring introductions from Samantha Irvin now.

The bell rings and they get a feel for each other. Ricochet throws a few test kicks. GUNTHER takes Ricochet down and starts working on the leg. Ricochet breaks free and they get back to their feet. GUNTHER slams Ricochet by his arm and works him over, grounding him by the arm now.

Ricochet shows off and fights free but GUNTHER puts him against the ropes, then tosses him across the ring. Ricochet ducks a chop, then starts kicking GUNTHER’s knee. Ricochet with a headlock takedown. Ricochet mounts some offense and goes to the top but GUNTHER shoves him off to the floor. Ricochet hangs on and pulls himself back in.

Ricochet mounts some offense with kicks and an enziguri. Ricochet unloads into the corner and nails a dropkick. Ricochet chops GUNTHER in the corner. Ricochet goes on but GUNTHER chops him from the apron to the floor. GUNTHER follows and slams Ricochet into the edge of the apron. GUNTHER chops Ricochet against the barrier at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ricochet unloads but GUNTHER cuts him off with big chops against the ropes. GUNTHER with a scoop slam in the middle of the ring as fans boo. GUNTHER stands on Ricochet’s head as the boos continue. GUNTHER picks Ricochet up but clubs him right back down to more boos.

Barrett reveals that Xia Li was the hooded person who attacked Tegan Nox earlier tonight. GUNTHER continues to dominate Ricochet, tossing him across the ring. GUNTHER keeps Ricochet down but Ricochet keeps fighting, knocking GUNTHER back and to the mat. Ricochet with kicks against the ropes now. GUNTHER with a big backbreaker over his knee from out of nowhere. Ricochet kicks out at 2. GUNTHER goes right back into a Boston Crab in the middle of the ring.

GUNTHER transitions into a STF but the hold is broken as Ricochet gets the ropes. GUNTHER bullies Ricochet around now as fans rally for the challenger. They trade shots now but GUNTHER clubs Ricochet back don to the mat. GUNTHER has a Sleeper hold applied, taking Ricochet down to the mat. Ricochet starts fading, turning it into a 2 count as GUNTHER kicks out. GUNTHER keeps the Sleeper hold now, re-positioning to his knees. Ricochet fights up and tries to lift GUNTHER on his shoulders but a kidney shot puts him back down.

GUNTHER rocks Ricochet and tosses him again for a 2 count. Ricochet keeps trying to mount offense but GUNTHER clubs him around and yells in his face, a bit frustrated. Ricochet nails kicks, then an enziguri to the back of the head. Fans rally as Ricochet mounts offense and nails a dropkick. Ricochet with a corner dropkick. Ricochet tries for a suplex but can’t get GUNTHER up. GUNTHER slams him face-first into the mat, then nails a dropkick. Ricochet blocks the powerbomb and sends GUNTHER to the floor. Ricochet runs off the apron with a dropkick to send GUNTHER into the barrier.

Ricochet briefly poses for a pop at ringside. Ricochet brings it back to the apron but GUNTHER chops him at the referee’s 6 count. Ricochet stands on the apron with more kicks now, then he breaks the count. Ricochet points up, then hits a springboard moonsault to the floor, taking GUNTHER back down at ringside. We go to commercial with both competitors down at ringside.

Back from the break and Ricochet runs the ring, then leaps out to take GUNTHER back down at ringside for a big pop. Ricochet brings it back in and goes to the top. GUNTHER chops him to stop the momentum. GUNTHER climbs up for the super German suplex but Ricochet lands on his feet. Ricochet stares GUNTHER down now and GUNTHER is shocked. Ricochet with a running knee but he turns around to a huge big boot.

GUNTHER then turns Ricochet inside out with a clothesline. Ricochet kicks out at 2 and GUNTHER is a bit frustrated. GUNTHER goes to the top for the splash but Ricochet gets his boots up. Ricochet with a chop and a suplex, this time he hits it but GUNTHER kicks out at 2. Ricochet goes back to the top and he hits the Shooting Star Press but GUNTHER kicks out just in time.

Ricochet and fans can’t believe it. Fans chant “this is awesome!” as Ricochet removes his tape. Ricochet unloads with strikes now. GUNTHER is dazed but Ricochet keeps striking, now throwing kicks and a chop. Ricochet with a kick that’s partially blocked. Ricochet nails a kick and goes for a dropkick but GUNTHER chops him out of the air.

GUNTHER with the powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Ricochet kicks out at 2. GUNTHER can’t believe it. The Imperium leader is angry now. Ricochet keeps fighting but GUNTHER nails his new suplex slam finisher, The Last Symphony, then covers for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: GUNTHER

– After the match, GUNTHER stands tall with the title as the music hits. Kaiser and Vinci join GUNTHER in the ring as we go to replays. Imperium stands tall, then goes to triple team Ricochet. The music hits and out comes Braun Strowman to make the save. Strowman rushes the ring as Imperium retreats to the stage. Strowman helps Ricochet to his feet, then hypes him up as the crowd cheers and Imperium looks on from the stage.

– We go backstage and Jimmy Uso enters The Bloodline’s locker room suite. He greets Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Jimmy asks Reigns what he has planned for tonight, but Reigns won’t say. Jimmy asks if Reigns is really going to leave him in the dark. Jimmy says if Reigns is going to make Sami Zayn tonight, he’s with it, because honestly Sami is his friend, and he likes Sami Uso, but he loves his family, he loves The Bloodline, he loves Reigns, he loves us, and if Reigns doesn’t want to make Sami just because of his past with Kevin Owens and how they are, then Jimmy is with that as well. Jimmy says he will see Reigns out there, and he’s got him. Jimmy leaves. Reigns tells Heyman to get his Adam Pearce. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Adam Pearce enters The Bloodline’s suite with Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa. Reigns orders Heyman to speak. Heyman says Reigns has given Pearce a chance to get himself out of the trouble he caused for himself on RAW with Bobby Lashley, so imagine Reigns and Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and any partner of his choice, and that partner could even be you, Pearce. Pearce asks if they want to do this match tonight. They laugh. Pearce proposes the match for the Royal Rumble. Heyman says what if we did this live on network TV, on FOX, in Tampa, Florida, for the final SmackDown of 2022. Reigns likes this idea. Heyman congratulates Pearce for scoring the biggest tag team match on SmackDown, live. Pearce thanks them and says he will let Owens know. Pearce walks off and the announcers wonder who might team with Owens. It’s interesting that John Cena will also be returning on December 30.

– Cole sends us to a Tribute to The Troops video package, looking at 20 years of TTTT. The video is narrated by John Cena.

#1 Contender’s Triple Threat: Legado del Fantasma vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Hit Row

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Triple Threat and out first comes Legado del Fantasma – Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro with Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega. Cole says the winners of this match will challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos next week. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Hit Row is wrapping up their entrance – “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis with “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Out next comes The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. The bell hits and Wilde stars off with Ivar and Adonis. Ivar easily drops Wilde as he charges.

Adonis and Ivar go at it now. Adonis uses his speed but Ivar blocks a hip toss, and then misses a kick. Adonis dropkicks Ivar to the floor. Erik comes from behind to send Adonis to the floor. Dolla comes from behind to send Erik to the floor. Wilde and Cruz double team Dolla now but he clotheslines them both over the top rope to the floor at the same time.

Dolla runs the ring to fly out onto Wilde and Cruz but Erik rushes in to drop him. Legado with the double team to clear the ring now. Wilde goes to the top, as does Cruz in the opposite corner, and they both leap to the floor to take out their four opponents at the same time. Wilde and Del Toro stand tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.